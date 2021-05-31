$0.28 EPS Expected for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Paylocity reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.94.

NASDAQ PCTY traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.83. 156,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,805. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 150.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.32 and a 200-day moving average of $190.21. Paylocity has a one year low of $123.25 and a one year high of $218.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paylocity (PCTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.