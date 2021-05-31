$0.23 EPS Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Safe Bulkers posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 243.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.03 million, a PE ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

