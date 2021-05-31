-$0.21 EPS Expected for The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The ExOne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.17). The ExOne reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.31 million. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XONE shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XONE. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The ExOne in the first quarter worth $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in The ExOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The ExOne by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in The ExOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in The ExOne by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XONE traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.32. 512,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,035. The ExOne has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

