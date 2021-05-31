-$0.09 EPS Expected for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. iHeartMedia posted earnings per share of ($1.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHRT traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,788. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $24.07. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.33.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

