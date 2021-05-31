-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for 21Vianet Group’s earnings. 21Vianet Group reported earnings of ($2.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow 21Vianet Group.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 65.34% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $22.32 on Monday. 21Vianet Group has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $44.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 21Vianet Group (VNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.