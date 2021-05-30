Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Hold

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

Separately, HSBC increased their price target on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.65.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $57.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.27 and a beta of 1.57. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Huazhu Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,064,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

