Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Crawford United from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Crawford United stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. Crawford United has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $91.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. Crawford United had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crawford United will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and internationally. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry.

