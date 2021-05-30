Zacks: Brokerages Expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Will Post Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will report $2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.83 and the lowest is $2.66. Universal Health Services posted earnings of $2.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year earnings of $10.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.52 to $11.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $12.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.82.

In related news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,036.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,282,000 after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $11,415,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,922,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.63. 848,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.54. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.