Zacks: Brokerages Expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Provident Financial Services reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 104.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In other news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $50,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,955.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank L. Fekete sold 6,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $173,710.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,647 shares of company stock worth $388,419. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $86,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.07. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial Services (PFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.