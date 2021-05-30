Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to post $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. WesBanco reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 928.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WSBC shares. B. Riley increased their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

In related news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,860.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,335 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,855,000 after acquiring an additional 296,406 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,958,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,091,000 after acquiring an additional 103,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,645,000. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 654,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.92. 252,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,867. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WesBanco (WSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.