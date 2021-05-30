Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $180.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to announce $180.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $177.00 million to $184.00 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $137.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $730.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $720.20 million to $748.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $750.88 million, with estimates ranging from $729.00 million to $790.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $256,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,162 over the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,923,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,853,000 after buying an additional 205,763 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,259,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,916,000 after buying an additional 86,415 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $95,595,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,655,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,212,000 after purchasing an additional 412,022 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,724,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,895,000 after purchasing an additional 108,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.97. 181,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.