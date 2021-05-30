Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neovasc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.14). Neovasc posted earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 157.95% and a negative net margin of 1,425.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on NVCN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a report on Sunday, March 14th.

NASDAQ NVCN opened at $0.91 on Friday. Neovasc has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $61.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Neovasc by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

