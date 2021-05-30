Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.38 Million

Analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will announce $48.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.62 million and the highest is $49.82 million. Amalgamated Financial reported sales of $53.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full year sales of $196.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $191.13 million to $202.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $211.59 million, with estimates ranging from $197.40 million to $218.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.38 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Amalgamated Financial stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.27. The stock had a trading volume of 138,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,751. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

In other news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $32,065.25. Also, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $121,307.60. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 31.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 20,466 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter valued at about $848,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter valued at about $422,000. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

