Zacks: Analysts Expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Announce Earnings of $6.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will report earnings per share of $6.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.41 to $8.10. SVB Financial Group reported earnings per share of $4.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $28.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.50 to $33.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $27.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.64 to $38.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.60.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,772 shares of company stock worth $3,639,359 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $582.89. 212,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,509. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $553.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.60. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $199.70 and a one year high of $595.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

