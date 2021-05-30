Zacks: Analysts Expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.19 Million

Analysts expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) to announce $119.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.20 million to $120.18 million. Sierra Wireless reported sales of $144.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year sales of $485.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $487.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $531.00 million, with estimates ranging from $523.00 million to $540.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWIR. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at $3,306,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 148,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the period. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWIR stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.56. 231,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,244. The stock has a market cap of $574.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.75.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

