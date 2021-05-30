Zacks: Analysts Expect Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Nuance Communications also reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Shares of NUAN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,656,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,483,631. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.40. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,646.32 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,511.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,397,366.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,161,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 331,570 shares of company stock worth $17,320,366. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,517,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,164,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,589,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,695,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 860.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,355,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,338 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

