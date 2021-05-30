Zacks: Analysts Expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to Announce $2.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will report earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the highest is $2.48. Generac posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $9.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $10.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.93 to $13.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Generac.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%.

GNRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.69.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $12,693,731 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Generac by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Generac by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

GNRC opened at $328.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.90. Generac has a 52-week low of $101.72 and a 52-week high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $318.69 and its 200-day moving average is $281.27.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Generac (GNRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.