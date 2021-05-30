Zacks: Analysts Expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Will Post Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.40. Costco Wholesale posted earnings per share of $1.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $10.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $10.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.17.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $9.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $378.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,682,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,833. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $167.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $375.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,245,000 after acquiring an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,880,000 after acquiring an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,784,019,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

