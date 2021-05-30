Zacks: Analysts Expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to report sales of $2.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific reported sales of $2.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $11.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $11.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.43 billion to $12.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boston Scientific.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,720,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,986,617. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.06. The company has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.50, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,516.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,990 shares of company stock worth $2,999,086. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 425,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,452,000 after buying an additional 40,140 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 27.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 13,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $255,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.