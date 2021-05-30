Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will report earnings per share of $2.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.27. Waters posted earnings per share of $2.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year earnings of $9.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.56 to $10.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.57 to $11.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.56.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,195 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Waters by 91.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Waters by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 87,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 19.7% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 113,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,592 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth $436,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waters stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $322.25. 376,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,528. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.81. Waters has a 52 week low of $171.38 and a 52 week high of $326.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $307.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.52.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

