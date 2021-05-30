Zacks: Analysts Anticipate e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to Post $0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.57 and a beta of 2.06.

In related news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $632,597.40. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $48,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,349 shares in the company, valued at $11,366,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 460,492 shares of company stock worth $13,107,521. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,515,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,818,000 after buying an additional 3,113,256 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,742,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,411,000 after buying an additional 41,630 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after buying an additional 20,949 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,163,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,215,000 after buying an additional 674,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,075,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,869,000 after buying an additional 318,882 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

