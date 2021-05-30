Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Equities analysts expect Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cornerstone Building Brands.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.96. The company had a trading volume of 836,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,872. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

In other news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $287,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $1,743,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 748,875 shares of company stock valued at $9,152,881. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,451,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after purchasing an additional 204,941 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,922,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $25,215,000. Guardian Point Capital LP increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,592,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

