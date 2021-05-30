Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.36 Million

Brokerages expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to announce sales of $29.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.73 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 923%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $96.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.31 million to $118.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $177.02 million, with estimates ranging from $145.55 million to $234.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Shares of BCRX traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.77. 7,422,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,942,936. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $16.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,134,000 after purchasing an additional 315,852 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $30,770,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after purchasing an additional 334,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,469,000 after buying an additional 931,841 shares during the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

