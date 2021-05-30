Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.13. Approximately 94,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 40,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZGYH. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yunhong International during the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Yunhong International during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Yunhong International by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 105,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 74,092 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Yunhong International by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 70,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 36,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yunhong International by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 111,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

