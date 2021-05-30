Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.220–0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $381 million-$386 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.75 million.Yext also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.22)-($0.17) EPS.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $14.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.42. Yext has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 47.62% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Yext will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist decreased their price target on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.95.

In related news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $86,708.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,536.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,962. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

