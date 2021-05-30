Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Declares Dividend of $0.49

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.4934 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th.

OTCMKTS YLWDF opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.68. Yellow Pages has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $12.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YLWDF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Yellow Pages from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Yellow Pages in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

