Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average is $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $91.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.