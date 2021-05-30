Xponance Inc. Purchases 597 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 25.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 724,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,764,000 after buying an additional 147,025 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 372.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 96,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 75,893 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $337,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Shares of GILD opened at $66.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $79.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

