Xponance Inc. Purchases 22,927 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 183.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,927 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $135.49 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.16 and a 1 year high of $140.46. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.84 and a 200 day moving average of $129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.44.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

