XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $518.94 million-$534.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.90 million.

Shares of XPEV stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $32.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,713,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,707,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.83. XPeng has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.32.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised XPeng from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.12.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

