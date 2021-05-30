XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $518.94 million-$534.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.90 million.
Shares of XPEV stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $32.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,713,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,707,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.83. XPeng has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.32.
XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.
Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.