Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

VBK stock opened at $277.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.61. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.69 and a 52 week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

