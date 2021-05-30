Wrapmanager Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,437,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,516 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $176.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.10. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $101.45 and a 52 week high of $178.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

