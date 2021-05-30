Wrapmanager Inc. Has $777,000 Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,943 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,288,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,081 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,641,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,762,000 after purchasing an additional 480,116 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,122,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,211,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $339,311,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,912,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,428,000 after purchasing an additional 17,692 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.88.

CM stock opened at $117.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $63.63 and a 1-year high of $118.23.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.2051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

