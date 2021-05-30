Wrapmanager Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

VBK stock opened at $277.03 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.69 and a 1 year high of $304.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.61.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

