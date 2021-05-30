Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 1,180 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,509 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,956,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,617,000 after purchasing an additional 139,485 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRK opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

