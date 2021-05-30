Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires 2,324 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $767,548,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,997,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,168,000 after acquiring an additional 392,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

GILD stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.45, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.71. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

