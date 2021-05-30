World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,670 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $566,903,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,408,000 after acquiring an additional 630,528 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nucor by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,123,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,749,000 after purchasing an additional 315,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 143,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,030,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,397. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 291,865 shares of company stock valued at $24,290,358. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $102.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.54.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

