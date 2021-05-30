Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Short Interest Update

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 641,500 shares, an increase of 95.6% from the April 29th total of 328,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 696,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,375. Windtree Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts predict that Windtree Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Huang acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,000 shares in the company, valued at $403,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 154,791 shares of company stock valued at $366,678. 25.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology and medical device company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

