Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

WBRBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Monday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wienerberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

WBRBY stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.81. 1,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,003. Wienerberger has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $8.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.091 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th.

Wienerberger Company Profile

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for faÃ§ades under the Terca brand, and ceramic faÃ§ade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.