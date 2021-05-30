West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Update

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. West Japan Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WJRYY opened at $57.53 on Friday. West Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $65.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.42.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

