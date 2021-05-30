Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,317 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Welltower were worth $38,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WELL opened at $74.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.46. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.18 and a 12-month high of $77.54.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Welltower’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.10.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

