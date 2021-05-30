Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Sets New 1-Year High at $140.46

Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $140.46 and last traded at $137.20, with a volume of 261 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.68.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,353,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $2,294,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,624 shares of company stock valued at $10,800,904. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,796,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,945,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,232,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.