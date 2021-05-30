Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) PT Raised to C$9.00

Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Acumen Capital from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Waterloo Brewing from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

TSE WBR opened at C$7.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$262.80 million and a PE ratio of 92.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.04. Waterloo Brewing has a twelve month low of C$2.59 and a twelve month high of C$7.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.77.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

