Wasatch Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,031,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 209,590 shares during the period. Five Below comprises about 1.7% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 3.63% of Five Below worth $387,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $796,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $616,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Five Below by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $184.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 84.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.61 and a 52 week high of $205.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.80.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

