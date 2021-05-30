Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $321.14 Million Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,691,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,310 shares during the quarter. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet comprises 1.4% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $321,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on OLLI. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $418,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $86.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.