Wasatch Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,851,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 796,340 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 4.26% of Webster Financial worth $212,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after acquiring an additional 52,323 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 120,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 64,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,354,000 after purchasing an additional 439,398 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $56.68 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

