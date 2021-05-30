Wasatch Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,309,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,410 shares during the quarter. Medallia comprises about 1.2% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 5.93% of Medallia worth $259,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLA. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medallia during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medallia by 5,268.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Medallia during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Medallia by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Medallia during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medallia news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $2,255,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,918.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $792,947.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 981,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,242,070.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,929 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,805 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDLA opened at $25.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.59 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 22.97% and a negative net margin of 31.15%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medallia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

