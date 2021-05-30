Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires 210,964 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,737,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,964 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of The Pennant Group worth $171,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 744.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,395,000 after buying an additional 1,066,187 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 789,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after buying an additional 135,871 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50 and a beta of 2.59. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $69.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.49.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.30 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 3.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Pennant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

