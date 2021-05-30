Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.86.

VNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of VNO stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $47.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 1.44. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.84.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

