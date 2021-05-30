Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Position Raised by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.18. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of -0.28.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

